Meghan Markle's First Children’s Book Is Based on a Poem She Penned for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Tuesday, April 4th that she will release her first children's book next month. Titled The Bench, the story is based on a poem she wrote for Prince Harry for Father's Day 2018, a month after their son Archie was born. In a press release from The Bench publisher Random House Children's Book, Meghan stated, "That poem became this story."

Available for pre-order on Amazon for its eventual release on June 8th, The Bench "beautifully captures the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes," the Amazon description reads. "The book's storytelling and illustration give us snapshots of shared moments that evoke a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion."

Amazon also included an except from the book: "This is your bench / Where you'll witness great joy. / From here you will rest / See the growth of our boy."

"This is your bench / Where life will begin. / For you and our son / Our baby, our kin."

The Bench is illustrated by Caldecott-winning, bestselling illustrator Christian Robinson, who worked in watercolor for the first time on this book. Robinson's soft illustrations "[reflect] the beauty of a father's love" as seen by a mother.

Meghan's debut children's book is available for pre-order in the U.S. in both Kindle, ($11.99) audiobook, and hardcover format ($18.99), and is best for children aged 3 through 7—though the story will ring true and pluck heartstrings for children and adults of all ages.