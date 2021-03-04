What’s Up With These Bullying Rumors the Palace Is Spreading About Meghan Markle?

Yesterday, Wednesday, March 3rd, Buckingham Palace announced it would investigate claims from from staff members that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied two personal assistants and "humiliated" a third person on former royal staff.

Ahead of Markle and Prince Harry's televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air March 7th, The Times of London published a report on Tuesday, March 2nd, after sources came forward with bullying allegations. They claim that during her time at Kensington Palace Markle drove out two personal assistants and "undermined the confidence of a third staff member."

The sources told the Times that an official claim was filed in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, the former communications secretary to Markle and Prince Harry and currently employed by Prince William.

One of the claims made by a source states that Markle purposely bullied staff, including her private secretary Samantha Cohen, because she "wanted to be rejected" by the royal family in order to return to America. According to E! News, Markle's lawyers have not only denied that allegation, but they also told The Times that Markle believed her staff was happy working under her at Kensington Palace.

As reported by the Associated Press, Buckingham Palace says it is "clearly very concerned" about the allegations and notes that a human resources team "will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," Buckingham Palace said, per the AP.

A spokesperson for the duchess responded to the allegations, stating Markle is "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

They continued in their statement, obtained by E! News, "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Markle's lawyers believe Buckingham Palace itself may be behind the explosive bullying allegations in an attempt to discredit Markle after a preview of the Duke and Duchess's interview with Winfrey was released on February 28th in which Harry noted that his biggest concern regarding the barrage of bad press directed at his wife was "history repeating itself."

"Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting," a source close to the Sussexes told royal biographer Omid Scobie for Harpar's Bazaar on March 3rd.

Despite the Times report, CBS released another preview of the upcoming March 7th interview yesterday, in which Markle tells Winfrey, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there's an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things...there's a lot that's been lost already."