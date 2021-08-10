Megan Thee Stallion's Rocking Super Long Ombré Locs, and Fans Can't Get Enough

Megan Thee Stallion changed up her hair yet again, and this time she's opted for the longest of long locs. Not only that, though—her locs have a bit of an ombré fade, with the bottoms a dip-dyed bleach shade. She shared her new look in a carousel of photos on August 6th, and her fans love the hair just as much as we do.

Without any fanfare, the rapper and "WAP" artist dropped the photos with her latest look, writing, "Checking places off of my grandma's bucket list." The photo set leads with Meg's hair on display from the back, followed by a number of photos of her family at Niagara Falls.

Fellow musician SZA commented that not only is Meg's family cute, but her hair is too. She actually used a heart eyes emoji if we want to be specific. Chloe Bailey also commented a few heart eyes emojis, writing, "omg your hair!!! you look so good with locs." Taraji P. Henson also chimed in with heart emojis, no doubt for Meg's family time and her hair.

Megan's been taking fans on her natural hair journey for months now, showing off her growth as she shares how she takes care of it. After a social media break earlier this year, Meg came roaring back onto Instagram in early June with her natural curls on full display. Just like with her locs, her fans were living for her voluminous natural curls that time too.

It was already so much growth from previous pictures and videos she'd shared of her natural hair.