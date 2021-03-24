Megan Thee Stallion Just Revealed How Long Her Natural Hair Has Gotten

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's true that Megan Thee Stallion can rock a platinum blonde/navy blue/hot pink wig like no other, but have you seen what's going on underneath those hairpieces? Megan has been on a natural hair journey for some time now, and yes, wigs are fun, but her natural hair? It's gorgeous.

"Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth," the "WAP" rapper captioned her March 23rd Instagram post.

She shared a video of her natural length during the wash process, and people in the comments were so shocked at how beautiful it is, most thought it was a wig at first.

"This was satisfying," fellow musical artist SZA commented. Skai Jackson added, "Pretty natural hair." And comedian Jasmin Brown wrote, "Girl you are such an inspiration! We've never seen anything like it! BODY GOALS! HAIR GOALS! LIFE GOALS! Thank you for your transparency."

And here's the finished look:

megan thee stallion hair Image zoom Credit: @theestallion, Instagram

In February, Megan gave her followers a look at one of the products she uses to keep her natural curls moisturized, shaped, and healthy. She repped the Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk from Mielle Organics.

And when Megan said "yessss we have seen some growth," she means it when comparing her March length to her February length. Megan encouraged her fans to share their own natural hair journey using the hashtag #HotGirlHairJourney.

According to Megan Thee Stallion, 2021 is the year of natural hair care, so grab some of your favorite products and get to taking care of your length.