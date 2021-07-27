There's a Lot Going On With Megan Thee Stallion's Multicolored Wig, but It All Works



What do you get when you mix together Nike, Ambush, and Megan Thee Stallion? You get pink green, black, and a colorblock wig that steals the show. The "Body" rapper appears in the Nike X Ambush campaign for Vogue Japan, and although the collection itself is gorgeous to look at, we're fascinated by the intricacy of Megan's platinum blonde, ombre hair.

Let's start from the top. Megan's wig is styled into three space buns at the crown. The buns themselves are platinum blonde to match the base of the wig, but they're wrapped in pink, green, and black braids to match the tips of the hair.

And that dip-dye ombré at the ends of the hair isn't the same dip dye we were rocking back in 2014. If you check out the second slide in Megan's July 25th post, you'll see that the ombré is cut into vertical sections—one pink, one green, and one black. Even the face-framing pieces feature the colorful ombré. Now that's attention to detail.

The entire 'do was done by Megan's go-to hairstylist Kellon Deryck, who is a master at styling lace-front wigs. He's the man responsible for all of Megan's platinum blonde looks, her blue moments, and pretty much everything in between.

However, this colorblock look may just be the most impressive installation yet.

The Nike X Ambush collab is set to drop July 30th, and the Vogue Japan campaign also features Megan Thee Stallion's fellow 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Naomi Osaka.