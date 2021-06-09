Megan Thee Stallion Returned to Instagram With Her Gorgeous Natural Curls on Display

Sometimes, a little rest and relaxation is just what a girl and her curls need. That seems to be the case for Hot-Girl-in-Chief Megan Thee Stallion, anyways. After announcing a social media hiatus in April, during which her management team handled all posting in her place, the rapper finally returned over the weekend. In a post captioned "IM BACK HOTTIES," a sci-fi-esque video shows a computer-generated version of Megan recharging her body, confidence, and mental health back to 100%. What the video didn't show (but should have), however, is that the "Body" singer's curls have also been powering up during her time off the grid.

In another post, shared on Tuesday, the rapper put her healthy and voluminous hair on full display. In a series of four photos of herself in a bright blue swimsuit, Megan showed off her natural, beautiful curls while soaking up some sun outside. Her caption, "While I was away," also implies, perhaps, that the rapper was working on taking care of her natural hair during her social media hiatus. This idea is supported in a post from her stylist, Kellon Deryck, who posted some of the same images with the captions, "It's all in the hands @theestallion #nurtureyourcurls."

This isn't the first time Megan has shared her natural hair online. Anyone who's been following the rapper on Instagram for a while knows that she's been in the process of restoring her natural hair texture, with the help of stylist Deryck.

In December, she posted a video of Deryck finger combing through her natural, wet curls, and wrote, "Kellon and I are about to see how healthy and long we can get my hair 💪🏽." She also asked followers for product recommendations, adding, "Drop any of your favorite black owned hair care lines for natural hair 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾."

In January of this year, Megan announced her partnership with Black-owned haircare brand Mielle Organics and the brand's founder Monique Rodriguez. "Real HEALTHY GIRL shit 😝 sooo y'all know I'm on a overall health journey and I've been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines !" she wrote, alongside a video of her haircare routine. "I asked the hotties to tag me in some black owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I'm excited to announce I'm going on my natural hair journey with @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo 💖"