Megan Fox Is a Supportive Ex When It Comes to Brian Austin Green's New Relationship

Exes who support each other are the best kind of exes. Ex-spouses Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have seemingly entered into this supportive phase after splitting in 2019 because the comment Fox left on Green's recent Instagram post is beyond sweet.

Green shared a shot of himself and his partner, Sharna Burgess, yesterday, July 6th. The pair shared a kiss at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom and Green captioned the pic, "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with." Burgess commented, "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you."

And Fox chimed in, in a since-deleted comment captured by the Comments By Celebs Instagram account, "Grateful for Sharna," adding a purple heart emoji.

Burgess, a ballroom dancer, has been dating Green since late 2020. And Fox has been with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she was starring alongside in the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, since March 2020. Green and Fox were married for 10 years before splitting in 2019 and share three children together.

In November 2020, Fox and Green had a bit of a social media feud after Fox accused Green of using their kids to send a message that she was an "absent mother." She commented on a photo of Green and their son Journey on Halloween writing, "I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."