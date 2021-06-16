This Resurfaced Megan Fox Interview Is Proof That All of Hollywood Owes Her an Apology

It's sad to say, but Hollywood has been glorifying and exploiting women since about forever. And Megan Fox, unfortunately, has not been an exception. What has made it even worse, is the inappropriate remarks that have been said in the media and on television to and of women, particularly Fox, when they've spoken up or issued worries of concern and uncomfortableness.

A prime example of this is Fox's 2009 Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview where she mentioned her part in Bad Boys 2. Their conversation went a little something like this: "I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels, and he [director Michael Bay] approved it. They said, you know, Michael, she's 15, so you can't sit her at the bar and she can't have a drink in her hands," she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

Bay's no-alcohol solution? Have Fox posed under a waterfall, dancing. "I was in 10th grade," she quipped. "That's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works."

Kimmel's response immediately sent the crowd into laughter despite its disgusting undertone. "Well, that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work," he said, downplaying the situation; a situation Fox was obviously uncomfortable about. "Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don't exist."

More than a decade later, the video started to make the rounds again, and it hasn't only reinstated our belief that there is a catastrophic problem of how minors are sexualized in Hollywood, but that the industry as a whole also owes Fox a major apology.

Last June, Fox released a statement via Instagram regarding her resurfaced interview with Kimmel.

The five-slide post illustrated the bigger picture of her professional relationship with Bay and the Bad Boys 2 and Transformers crews. She also touched on cancel culture and the names that should be resurfacing. Fox did not point fingers at Bay.

"These specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart," she wrote.

Fox has been under-appreciated and mistreated by Hollywood and the general public for far too long, but at least people are finally starting to speak out on her behalf. Just this past weekend, Emily Ratajkowski slammed the way Fox was treated in the movie This Is 40. Fox plays an escort in the Judd Apatow film, and Ratajkowski pointed out that not only was Fox treated badly with that role, but the movie itself is also not aging well at all.

Fox's fans, however, have long stood by her and demanded justice for her being mistreated. Every so often more messages pop up on Twitter, calling out the fact that everyone (but mostly Hollywood), owes Fox an apology and should champion her work.

Fox even brought up her mistreatment in Hollywood, aside from her Instagram statement, though she was reluctant to do so during the #MeToo movement a few years back when her peers were telling their stories. In a candid interview with The New York Times, Fox said she was afraid of being victim-shamed and having her stories not be accepted. Recalling her time on Bad Boys 2 and and another time having Bay reportedly tell her to be "hotter" or "sexier" while filming, Fox said, "I just didn't think based on how I'd been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim."