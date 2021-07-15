Megan Fox Clapped Back at People Criticizing Her Donald Trump Comment

Actress Megan Fox appeared on the July 12th episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked to guest host Arsenio Hall about attending the UFC 264 match in Las Vegas the weekend before. While detailing her experience at the fight, she explained that she sat in the same row as Justin Bieber and Donald Trump — and fans weren't happy with Fox describing the former president as "a legend."

"I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row," Fox recalled to Hall. "He had, like, 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in."

Shortly after the interview went live, Fox received negative feedback about her statement from those who didn't understand or didn't have the appropriate context. She took to her Instagram Story to clap back at those who tried to pin her as a Trump supporter.

"I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," Fox explained in a July 14th Story post. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend...in that arena (key part of the sentence)."

"The arena was filled with UFC fight fans, many of them clearly republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue," she continued. "That was an observational fact. Not my opinion."

"Really loving this uneducated, [medieval], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though," Fox wrote. "The world needs more of that."

megan fox story Credit: @meganfox, Instagram

During her interview with Hall, Fox explained that she was disturbed by the thought of Trump being a "target" and thus concerned about being seated near him.

"I don't know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I'm like, I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is," she said. "So I was worried about my own safety, that's all I was caring about. But yeah, I've never seen anything like that before. It was crazy."