Megan Fox Celebrated Her Bisexuality With a Rainbow Manicure for Pride Month

Megan Fox is celebrating Pride Month with the rest of us, but she's doing it a little bit on the subtle side. On June 27th, the always-fashionable Fox shared a trio of photos to Instagram to show off her rainbow manicure, and every last millimeter of these photos is flawless.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades," she wrote with a couple rainbow emojis. Fans are living it up in the comments, excitedly talking about how much they love that she's open about her sexuality and how much they're crushing on her. More than a few of them are calling the Jennifer's Body star an icon, and we definitely don't disagree!

Though this 'gram is a subtle reminder of her sexuality, Fox has always been open about being bisexual. She first shared with Esquire in 2009 about it, saying she had "no question" in her mind about being bisexual.

The mom of three-who shares her kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green and is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly-has also been outspoken about protecting LGBTQ+ rights, especially in her home state of Tennessee. In 2019, she posted to social media encouraging her followers to join her in taking action against a "slew of anti-LGBTQ bills" that Tennessee was trying to pass.

Her outward support of her community, whether it's through a simple manicure or through rallying her followers to speak up, is admirable no matter how she goes about it. And while we love her big gestures, we also low-key love this rainbow manicure. It's a happy, subtle little reminder that she's here, she's bi, and she's happy just the way she is.