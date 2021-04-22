How has it already been 10 years since the movie came out?

Maya Rudolph Is Down for a ‘Bridesmaids’ Sequel, and We’d Like to See That Happen

A full decade after Bridesmaids hit theaters for the first time, bringing one of the best BFF comedies ever into our lives, it sounds like there might be a chance we could get a sequel—at least, if Maya Rudolph gets her way, we could.

Bridesmaids, which stars Rudolph along with Kristen Wiig, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, and tons of other hilarious people, told the story of all the things that can go wrong while planning a wedding and came out in April 2011. Since then, the movie has proven it has total staying power, and according to what Rudolph told Entertainment Tonight, she's willing to make another.

"I guess it wouldn't be called Bridesmaids, it would be called Old Ladies or something. I'd be down," she said.

She might be the only member of the cast who feels that way, though. Earlier this year, Wiig told Andy Cohen that she feels like they already "told that story" and she'd rather work on different pursuits.

Meanwhile, Rudolph shared some of her favorite memories from filming Bridesmaids, including the character research she took part in before filming.

"Originally there was a whole sequence where we went to Vegas and there was a stripper scene that got [cut]. But we prepared for the movie by going to a male stripper club, which I had never been to and haven't been to since," she said. "But that was pretty delightful. What great character research. 'Character research.' It was delightful. And I will never forget it for as long as I live."

She also said that her favorite scene to film was the bridal shower, because of all the puppies involved. Well, duh.