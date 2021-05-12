Matt Damon Is Definitely Rooting for a Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Reunion

So...Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (a.k.a. Bennifer) may or may not be back on. After both recently split from their longtime partners—Affleck from Ana de Armas and Lopez from Alex Rodriguez—the two were spotted hanging out and traveling together 17 years after their breakup. And although Affleck's childhood bestie Matt Damon needs to be liquored up to spill any details about the possible Bennifer reunion, he will say that he's hoping things will work out.

"There's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon told Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on May 11th when they poked for details.

Damon, who is currently working on a film in Australia, said that he found out about Ben and Jen moments before he hopped on camera to talk to Guthrie and Kotb. "I just heard you guys," he said. "I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It's the first time I heard about it."

"It's a fascinating story," he added. "I hope it's true. I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Last week, Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged back in 2004, were spotted together at a Montana luxury resort. They first began dating early on in the 2000s, starring together in 2003's Gigli and 2004's Jersey Girl, ultimately ending their relationship in 2004 after postponing their 2003 wedding.

From there, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Affleck married Jennifer Garner and had three kids with her: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9.