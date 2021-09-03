Margot Robbie Is Almost Unrecognizable With Curly Red Hair for Her New Movie

Out with the blonde and in with the red! Margot Robbie has temporarily said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and is sporting long, curly red hair. Robbie was photographed with her new 'do last week in Los Angeles where she's currently filming her new movie Babylon.

The pic shows Robbie stepping out of a car holding a drink and dressed in a black robe and vintage lace-up boots. Her long red curls are reminiscent of Nicole Kidman's 1990s look (which she recently brought back for The Undoing), and we're so here for it.

Robbie's hair change is for the role of Clara Bow, a real film star whose career thrived in the 1920s and 1930s. Babylon is written and directed by Damien Chazelle (of La La Land fame) and takes place during Hollywood's transition from silent films to sound.

Emma Stone was initially slated to play Clara Bow, but Robbie stepped in due to scheduling conflicts. Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde, and Tobey Maguire round out the star-studded cast.

Clara Bow is known for being one of the biggest stars of the 1920s—and one who successfully transitioned from silent movies to "talkies." She starred in the 1927 film, Perfect Wings, which won the first-ever Best Picture Oscar.