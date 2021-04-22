New Mom Mandy Moore Started Working Out Again So She Can Climb Another Mountain

Things on Mandy Moore's résumé: actress, singer, new mom, and…mountain climber? After giving birth to her son, August Harrison Goldsmith, in late February, the This Is Us star shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, April 21st, that she's officially been cleared by her doctor to resume physical activity. Can you guess her first order of business? Training to climb a mountain—again!

Moore posted a dancing boomerang writing, "Later call at work + finally cleared to start slowly exercising + @kathrynbudig x @kiragraceyoga collab? Best day!!" She gave another shoutout to yogi Kathryn Budig in the subsequent slide thanking her for the new workout set and dropping the tea that she has a new hiking goal. "Mama is training to climb a mountain again so let's do it!!!"

Mandy Moore Instagram Story Credit: @mandymooremm, Instagram

Social media followers of Moore may remember when she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro back in March 2018 (a dream of hers since she was 18 years old) or when she hiked to Mt. Everest's base camp the following year in March 2019.

Almost one year after Mt. Kilimanjaro, the actress told People magazine that the climb is what "solidified [her] love of being outside."

"I've always been a hiker—I lived near Griffith Park in Los Angeles for almost 15 years, so it was just in my backyard, practically. But I always wanted to climb Kilimanjaro," she continued, adding it made her realize she can "tackle something that was seemingly impossible."

Mandy Moore Instagram Story Credit: @mandymooremm, Instagram

"I'd never camped before, so the idea of being outside for a week, not showering — all these new experiences—I sort of proved to myself that I was capable of more than I was giving myself credit for," Moore explained.

So what's next on her list? Moore told the magazine her eyes are set on Mt. Fuji, Mt. Rainier, and Mt. Baker. "I have big hiking plans."

Mandy Moore Instagram Story Credit: @mandymooremm, Instagram