Is It 2000 Again? Mandy Moore's New Blonde Hair Color Is the Ultimate Throwback

We're absolutely living for Mandy Moore's latest hair transformation! The new mom went back to the good old days on May 19th and lightened her hair to a warm blonde shade that's making us feel like it's 2000 all over again!

The This Is Us actress has been rocking varying shades of brown for nearly two decades now, but her new blonde hue is the ultimate throwback to the days of The Princess Diaries, "Candy," and all the nostalgic days in between.

The new shade is a dark blonde—and it's from a box. The actress partnered with Garnier Nutrisse to find her new color, and we think they nailed it. It actually feels like Lana is going to start singing "Stupid Cupid" while Mia Thermopolis runs away—right through our screens!

Anyway, Moore, shared a bit of the transformation on Instagram as well, writing, "Summer is right around the corner, and I decided to switch up my look," adding, "It's so much fun to be blonde again, and I'm completely in love with my new hair already." She shared a longer look at her journey to blonde hair on her Instagram Stories before the big reveal on her grid.

She also showed off the finished look, and seriously...it *is* Lana, okay?

You can go for your own hair transformation at home (with varying results based on your own hair color and texture) with a box of Garnier Nutrisse hair color. Moore used Dark Blonde 70 Almond Crème, but Garnier Nutrisse has a whole bunch of colors to choose from so you can find your own perfect shade!

And just because we want to remind you exactly what Moore looked like at the turn of the millennium...