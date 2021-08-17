Mae Whitman Candidly Opened Up About Being Pansexual and What It Means to Her

Mae Whitman, who voices Amity in the Disney Channel series The Owl House, opened up on Twitter and Instagram on August 16th about how proud she is, as a pansexual person, to be able to voice a character in a kids' show who is not heterosexual.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," Whitman wrote in a tweet alongside an illustration of her character Amity with the main character of the show and her character's love interest, Luz. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up."

"Queer representation is sososo important," she added. "Keep it up world!"

In a follow-up tweet, Whitman included a brief definition of "pansexuality" for those who may not have heard the term before. "For me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," she wrote. "This is the world that fits me best and I'm proud + happy to be part of the Bi+ community."

She also included a link to GLAAD's page for accelerating acceptance for the bi+ community, which breaks down why bisexual erasure is an issue within the LGBTQ+ community and shares tips for how allies and members of the community can boost bi+ visibility.

The Owl House was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids and Family Programming in April 2021 and won a 2020 Peabody Award for its creativity and LGBTQ+ representation.