Madonna Voiced Her Support for Britney Spears With an Impassioned Instagram

Madonna's performance with Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards has lived on as one of the most iconic moments in pop culture history, and now, the "Me Against the Music" singer is coming forward to support Spears as she battles to be free of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

On July 8th, Madonna took to her Instagram Story to speak out on Spears' situation.

Posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt with Spears' name on it, Madonna wrote, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

Madonna Instagram Story Credit: @madonna, Instagram

Madonna is hardly the first to share that she's standing behind Spears on this issue. Since she finally had the chance to speak out during a court hearing about the conservatorship that she's lived under for the past 13 years, including several disturbing revelations about what her life has been like, fans and celebrities alike have come forward to join the #FreeBritney fight.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive, and that we can sit here all day and say oh, conservatorships are here to help people," Spears told the judge over the phone during her testimony. "But ma'am, there is a thousand conservatorships that are abusive as well."