Luke Wilson Is Down for 'Legally Blonde 3,' So Let's Make It Happen

This is not a drill! Luke Wilson is all in to reprise his role as Emmett Richmond in Legally Blonde 3! While speaking with People on June 16th, the 12 Mighty Orphans actor said he'd be down for a LB reunion and is "always up to work with Reese again."

Though talks about a possible third installment have been in the works since 2018, we first heard official news about Legally Blonde 3 from Mindy Kaling, who announced in May 2020 that she'd be a co-writer on the script. "Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction!" she wrote on Instagram. "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Reese Witherspoon, who is longtime friends with Kaling, will be returning as the bubbly and intelligent attorney Elle Woods, but not much tea has been spilled as to who else will be coming back. "We'll just have to see what happens," Owens said.

To this day, Owens is still a big fan of the 2001 original film and never misses an opportunity to catch it on TV. "I'll watch it when I see it on cable, " Wilson told the magazine. "But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much."