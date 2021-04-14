Lucy Hale's New Honey Blonde Bob Haircut Should Be on Your Summer Mood Board

The queen of the bob haircut just switched it up—again. Lucy Hale, who typically wears her hair in a dark bob style, started lightening her hair with the change of the seasons, but she's now officially honey blonde. The Pretty Little Liars star showed off the lighter color on Instagram yesterday, and it looks like she took advantage of golden hour for the selfie.

Golden hour to show off golden blonde locks? Groundbreaking.

Hale showed off her dark blonde hair transformation just a few weeks ago, and we thought that might be her new look for the season, but she didn't stop there. Instead, she turned to her trusted hair team (John Clark for color and Jonny Eagland for the cut, both at John Frieda) for something new. Eagland chopped off a few inches, giving her a chin-length bob instead of the lob she was sporting. And Clark lightened her hair to what he calls a honey lemon shade.

We've long known that Hale isn't afraid to mess around with her hair. While it's true that her signature style, especially as of late, is a straight, blunt, dark bob, she's toyed around with lighter shades and differing lengths. She also went red for a bit late last year, fully looking like Sarah Hyland's twin.