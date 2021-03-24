Lucy Hale Simply Cannot Stop Changing Her Hair—Now It’s Even More Blonde!
How does she pull it all off? We *need* to know.
Lucy Hale has done it again, and again, and again, and again! The Katy Keene actress is officially more blonde than brunette. Yesterday, Hale took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new dirty blonde hair, and once again, we're obsessed! When it comes trying out a new hair trend or color, Hale is always the first one to sign up. She even poked fun at her ever-changing hair, tagging her hairstylist, Kristin Ess, to ask what number this new hair look puts her at now.
"How many colors are we at now? @kristin_ess" she captioned her Story, featuring her new honey blonde hair on Tuesday, March 23rd, to which Kristin replied in her own Instagram Story, "INFINITY?"
Famously known for her tousled shoulder-length bob, Hale will try any cut or style in the book. We've seen her rock strawberry blonde, dark brown, jet black, balayage, blonde, and so much more. And whether it's slicked back, brushed-out waves, pin straight, or a messy updo, she looks beautiful no matter what, further proving how outstanding of a hair magician Ess really is.
Need more visual proof? Check out Hale's January 17th Instagram post titled "the hair diaries." The gallery includes a catalog of the Pretty Little Liar actress's 10 favorite hair looks from over the years, all styled by Ess (of course).
With another 'do in the mix, we can't wait to see all the new fabulous hairstyles coming our way! Additionally, Hale just announced she'll be starring in the new crime drama series Ragdoll, and our minds are already racing with all the dramatic styles we might be getting!