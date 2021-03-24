Lucy Hale Simply Cannot Stop Changing Her Hair—Now It’s Even More Blonde!

Lucy Hale has done it again, and again, and again, and again! The Katy Keene actress is officially more blonde than brunette. Yesterday, Hale took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new dirty blonde hair, and once again, we're obsessed! When it comes trying out a new hair trend or color, Hale is always the first one to sign up. She even poked fun at her ever-changing hair, tagging her hairstylist, Kristin Ess, to ask what number this new hair look puts her at now.