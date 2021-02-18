We're Getting So Many Madonna Vibes From Lourdes Leon's Marc Jacobs Campaign

As if you couldn't tell by the bushy eyebrows and perfect pout, the new face of the Marc Jacobs Spring 2021 Campaign is kin to Madonna—it's her 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon. The fashion brand shared images from the collection's official shoot with Leon, and that floral bra? Yeah, that's giving us major Queen of Pop vibes.

Despite having one of the most famous people on planet Earth for a mother, Leon has kept herself away from the public eye and just signed up for Instagram in January of this year. However, her collaboration with Marc Jacobs isn't the first time Leon has flexed her fashion model skills.

According to CNN, Leon stepped into the fashion world in 2019, debuting her modeling chops for Miu Miu's spring collection. She then did some streetwear modeling for Jean-Paul Gaultier x Supreme and Parade x Juicy Couture, and co-directed and starred in a campaign video for Stella McCartney x Adidas.

The 2021 Marc Jacobs Spring Collection and coinciding photoshoot was inspired by "eclecticism and an individualized approach to personal style," the brand told CNN. It's packed with bright colors, '90s-inspired floral prints, rainbow stripes, and dashes of pastels.

"Marc has a long-storied history with Madonna and so it only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand," a rep for Marc Jacobs told E! News.

And Leon is quite literally following in her mother's footsteps. Madonna was the star of two Louis Vuitton campaigns under Marc Jacobs and also wore Marc Jacobs when she appeared on the 2016 cover of Harper's Bazaar.