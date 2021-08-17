You Just Gotta See Lorde Go Blonde for Her Goop-y "Mood Ring" Music Video

Lorde's whole concept for her Solar Power album is already a lot to handle. From her Midsommar-y video for "Solar Power" to now her blonde wig in "Mood Ring," it's just been a lot to take in! "Mood Ring" just dropped on August 17th with a music video that's rife with satirical references to over-the-top wellness habits, but what we really want to discuss is Lorde's blonde wig.

While Lorde didn't specifically say *why* she chose her blonde wig for the video, she did say in a new press release that the character in this video is *not* her.

She previously said in another press release that she wanted to tap into "commune life" for this album as a whole. "Obviously, when making this album I did a deep dive into '60s flower-child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macrobiotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope."

In this extremely chill (and we mean *extremely* chill) video, Lorde dives into sun salutations, crystals, and more woo-hoo wellness cliches that would feel right at home on the Goop blog. (No hate, we love Goop.)

And she does it all with a blonde wig! And it's not a very good one!

Her fans are into it, though, because at the end of the day, she's still Lorde, and she's still pretty damn awesome. Twitter lit up with praise for the blonde hair, almost convincing us that it's a good look. Almost.