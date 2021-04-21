Lizzo Kicked Off Taurus Season by Posting an Unedited Naked Pic on Instagram

There's no better way to kick off Taurus season than receiving a spicy pic from Lizzo's Instagram!

The "Good as Hell" singer — whose birthday is April 27th — posted an unedited, naked photo to her Instagram on Tuesday, where she is visibly relaxed in a chair and sipping a beverage. Basically she is the picture of zen, and we are here for it.

"To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie," Lizzo wrote in her caption, after welcoming us to Taurus season. "Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."

In her Instagram caption, she also mentioned her latest partnership with Dove for the Dove Self Esteem Project, which "is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media" while simultaneously provoking conversation surrounding beauty standards.

Celebrity friend and fellow singer SZA shared a sweet sentiment on her photo, hinting that she just wants to "drop the FaceTime pics," which makes us curious as to what the duo is hiding from us.

"It's you having no blemishes at ALL lol .. sign I jus admire u Fren," she wrote.

We've known the 32-year-old singer to be a body-positive advocate who isn't afraid to share her feelings about how plus-sized women are treated via a lyric, photo, or TikTok. Earlier this month, Lizzo created a TikTok to discuss the unequal treatment within the body positivity movement, specifically toward the women who created it.

"Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement," she said.

"We're still getting shit on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed, and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody.' Yes! Please use our movement to be positive about your body. Please use our movement to empower yourself that's the point, but the people who created this movement—big women, big brown and Black women, queer women—are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it."