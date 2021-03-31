Lizzo Clapped Back at “Fake Doctors” on TikTok Who Come After People for Their Weight

In a March 26th TikTok video titled "From one fat girl to y'all," our favorite body-positive activist Lizzo called out the "fake doctors" in the comments section on the platform who are so ready to diagnose "fat girls" with this condition or that simply because these people can't seem to lose weight no matter how much they exercise and how much healthy foods they consume.

"I just wanted to say I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," Lizzo began in her video. "I think these videos are important whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight just to show that every single body is different. And how it functions is different."

She continued, "What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this, or you might have this condition.' No! What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body? Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack."

People in the comments were giving the "Truth Hurts" singer massive kudos for pointing out the dangers of believing fat=bad. "People can believe in 'naturally thin' but on in 'naturally fat.' Love your content, thank you for speaking about this," one person wrote.

Another follower commented, "Even if we all ate and worked out the exact same way, we'd all still look different." True! And so many others were commenting that Lizzo's reminder is exactly what they needed to hear today.