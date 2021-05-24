Lizzo Rocked a Flawless Long Silver Wig, and She Looks Good as Hell

While everyone is chopping off their hair for summer and celebrities are jumping on the curtain bang trend, Lizzo is pulling up to her events with a stunning long silver wig. And we bet it's only a few weeks until we see people on TikTok doing the same.

Over the weekend, the "Truth Hurts" singer showcased her flawless new look on Instagram in a series of outdoor and indoor photo shoots. The first published post featured Lizzo slaying a purple mini bodycon dress paired with strappy heels. She styled the outfit with a double necklace and big silver hoops.

Like us, fans are *living* for Lizzo and her silver wig. "The hair and the dress together... they need to watch out!" one fan wrote in the comment section. Several other followers dropped fire and heart eye emojis for the singer, too.

When it comes to taking her beauty and fashion to the next level, Lizzo is known for going the extra mile. So, of course, she had her manicure and makeup done to match her all-around silver aesthetic.

Another glam look included Lizzo posing while clutching a small purse, which read, "Protect Black People" stitched across the front. Everyone wants to know where they can get their hands on a purse just like hers. "Can I get that purse though?" one fan wrote, while another comment with over 50 likes read, "THE PURSE."

Last, but certainly not least, the "Juice" performer shared a fiery video to Instagram of herself running her fingers through her long hair.

"Petition to play storm in the next X-men movie," she captioned the post with a tornado icon. She definitely has our vote!