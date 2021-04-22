Lizzo Calls Her Journey to Body Positivity and Self-Love “Literal Survival”

Today, Lizzo is a body-positive queen, but that wasn't always true. While chatting on Zoom for Dove's Self Esteem Project, Lizzo got real about her journey to body positivity, according to People, and the way she copes with the negative comments she gets even now.

On the call, Lizzo said that deciding to love herself was "literal survival."

"I'm going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time," she admitted.

But then, she realized that even though body negativity is seen as normal, it doesn't need to be how she lives.

"I became body positive, which is the opposite of that. It's disruptive," she said. "I believe everything I say about my body. But to push this conversation forward, we need to normalize it."

According to the 32-year-old singer, her posting her body on social media in its unedited form isn't a "political statement," it's just her existing.

"When you see it, keep it pushing," she said. "Keep that same energy that you keep with all the other bodies you see. That's what body normative really means to me. I'm here, don't say anything. It's not a statement. It's my body."

Her tip to anyone who wants to become more body positive: Follow people on social media who look like you.

"I was following people before who I thought were beautiful and they were society's beauty standard," she said. "Looking at them made me have this desire to edit or to change or think that I wasn't worthy. I don't want one person's beauty to diminish the other."

This interview comes just after Lizzo shared her unedited body on Instagram in celebration of the beginning of Taurus season, since her birthday is April 27th, as well as her partnership with Dove.

"Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural," she wrote in her caption.