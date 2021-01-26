Lizzo Continues to Be a Beacon of Positivity and Self-Love With Her Latest Instagram
"This year I gotta pick myself up from a new low."
Lizzo is the queen of self-love anthems and mantras. In songs like "Good as Hell" and "Water Me," she sings about self-confidence and being her own inspiration and throughout the pandemic, she's even led several meditations via Instagram focused on self-centering and self-care. So, it's no surprise that the "Truth Hurts" singer is at it again, this time encouraging us all to move forward and picking ourselves up out of what's seemed like a year-long slump.
"Last year it felt impossible to get anything right," she wrote on January 25th, alongside three images of herself posing in earth-toned loungewear. "This year I gotta pick myself up from a new low. I know I'm not alone. But damn it can feel that way." She added that "journaling + meditation + a gallon of water a day + sweat" have been the things helping to put her in a better place. Doing all this has, "made possible something I can wrap my head around," she wrote. "Here's your sign to love on yourself today. ❤️"
Lizzo's Instagram is filled with many similar empowering posts and messages, like this one of her rocking a gold bikini, which she captioned, "I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything."
However, the singer-rapper received criticism for one of her posts late last year, which detailed her detox journey. Naturally, she quickly clapped back with mantras of self-love.
"I detoxed my body and I'm still fat. I love my body and I'm still fat. I'm beautiful and I'm still fat," she wrote. "These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don't have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way. Remember, despite anything anyone says or does ✨DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY✨."