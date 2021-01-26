Lizzo Continues to Be a Beacon of Positivity and Self-Love With Her Latest Instagram

Lizzo is the queen of self-love anthems and mantras. In songs like "Good as Hell" and "Water Me," she sings about self-confidence and being her own inspiration and throughout the pandemic, she's even led several meditations via Instagram focused on self-centering and self-care. So, it's no surprise that the "Truth Hurts" singer is at it again, this time encouraging us all to move forward and picking ourselves up out of what's seemed like a year-long slump.

"Last year it felt impossible to get anything right," she wrote on January 25th, alongside three images of herself posing in earth-toned loungewear. "This year I gotta pick myself up from a new low. I know I'm not alone. But damn it can feel that way." She added that "journaling + meditation + a gallon of water a day + sweat" have been the things helping to put her in a better place. Doing all this has, "made possible something I can wrap my head around," she wrote. "Here's your sign to love on yourself today. ❤️"

Lizzo's Instagram is filled with many similar empowering posts and messages, like this one of her rocking a gold bikini, which she captioned, "I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything."

However, the singer-rapper received criticism for one of her posts late last year, which detailed her detox journey. Naturally, she quickly clapped back with mantras of self-love.