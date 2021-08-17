Lizzo Clapped Back at "Fatphobic, Racist" Haters Who Constantly Shame Her

"What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again."

Lizzo is an actual queen who is tired of people trying to put her down. The singer, who just released her latest hit "Rumors" with Cardi B on August 13th, took to her Instagram Live over the weekend to let the haters know that she's over it and that enough is enough.

In "Rumors," both Lizzo and Cardi sing and rap about how much it sucks to be the source of rumors that are trying to cut people down—something both women know a lot about. But while both of these women come across as strong and confident, it hurts them all the same when people won't stop running their mouths, which is why Lizzo spoke up on August 15th.

"It's fatphobic, it's racist, and it's hurtful," Lizzo said on Instagram Live of the constant barrage of hate she experiences. "What I won't accept is y'all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls."

She went on to detail that her music is about acceptance and inclusivity, despite what anyone else may try to say. And you know what? We think Lizzo knows Lizzo's music better than anyone, so if she says her music is for everyone, then it's for everyone.

"When we don't fit into the box that you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred onto us," she added about the hate. "It's not cool. I'm doing this shit for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes."

Cardi backed Lizzo up on her video, alluding to the no-win situation but encouraging the singer to stand strong. "Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you," she tweeted.

Since her rise to fame a few years ago, Lizzo has garnered much praise from plenty, but with the increase in fame comes an increase in hate, but Lizzo remains ever positive. She's been extremely vocal on body-positivity and self-love—two things she often gets attacked for as a curvy woman—sharing messages of acceptance and encouragement.