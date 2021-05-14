It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.

Kudrow's son, Julian Murray Stern, who is now 23 but would've been in the single digits while the show was filming, spent a lot of time on set growing up. While he was there, he apparently grew particularly fond of Jennifer Aniston (aka Rachel Green)—and yeah, we get it. "I know that he really was obsessed with Jenn Aniston," Conan O'Brien said, leading into the conversation.

"No, no, he'd fly into her lap," Kudrow said, emphasizing her son's love for Aniston. "Well she's a lovebug, you know, and that made sense."

This was all fine and well, Kudrow said, until her son started getting a bit confused. "I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt [love] from, but then at home like she'd be on TV and he'd go, 'Mommy,'" Kudrow said.

While Kudrow said the mix-up wasn't too "scarring" for her, she did recall trying to figure out exactly why her son thought Aniston was his mother. "I'm kind of analytical, so I'm like, 'Is this wishful thinking or do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don't have with him?" she joked.

Ultimately, though, the actress said she's "happy for both of them" and the sweet bond they share.

And not to worry, Kudrow and her son seem to have a loving relationship of their own. Although she admits her son "hasn't seen every episode," she did recall a sweet moment between her and her son after he attended the filming of the Friends reunion.

"Afterward, he came up to me and he just said, 'I don't know if this is awkward or inappropriate—can I say that I'm really proud of you?'" Kudrow said. "That was one of the very emotional things that happened to me...It was really nice of him."