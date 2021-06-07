Lisa Kudrow Had the Best Response to Courteney Cox’s "Tony Danza" Tribute

Did she correct Sir Elton John? Yes, yes she did.

Almost two weeks out from the premiere of the Friends reunion on HBO Max, and the cast is still coming at us with some serious nostalgia. Lisa Kudrow had the best response to Courteney Cox's video with Elton John singing "Tiny Dancer," and she even managed to bring Phoebe Buffay to life again for just a brief moment. OMG.

Cox and John were joined by Brandi Carlile and Ed Sheeran for a Phoebe-style rendition of "Tiny Dancer" in a June 7th video

There's a scene in Friends when Phoebe says the most romantic song is "the one that Elton John wrote for that guy from Who's the Boss?" singing the lyrics that she thinks are correct: "Hold me close, young Tony Danza."

To be fair, it does sound like that...and Elton John himself decided to perform it as Phoebe would.

As if this video wasn't epic enough all on its own, once Kudrow saw it, she made a video of her own.

"Okay, Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox, Brandi Carlile, and Elton John, that was the most thrilling thing ever. It was so good," Kudrow said in her video.

But she did have one small correction for them, which she posted to Instagram shortly after their video went up.

They sang "Hold me closer, Tony Danza," but according to Kudrow, that's not what Phoebe thinks the lyrics are.

"Technically it's 'Hold me close, young Tony Danza,' but what you did was great too. And, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton, that was really good too," she added.