Lily Collins' Hooded Wedding Cape Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

It's official: Lily Collins is a married woman. On September 4th, the Emily in Paris star married fiance Charlie McDowell in Colorado, and now that we've seen her dress, we can confirm that she (and that veil) did not come to play.

Collins took to Instagram on September 7th to show off the first photo from her wedding, featuring her and her new director husband in their wedding attire.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever."

She went on to share a photo that was a bit more up close and personal that featured her all-lace veil—which might be better described as a bridal cape—and it's hard to deny that the stunning accessory definitely stole the show. According to the tags on Collins' post, her gown is Ralph Lauren, though she also tagged stylists and costume designers Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

She also took the opportunity to show off her gorgeous venue, Dunton Hot Springs, in a photo that was taken in front of a waterfall.

"What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…" she wrote.

McDowell shared the same photos on his Instagram account, along with sweet sentiments for his new wife, writing, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known."