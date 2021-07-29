Lily Allen Marked 2 Years of Sobriety With a Celebratory Instagram

Lily Allen is taking a moment to celebrate her accomplishments, including her two-year anniversary of being drug and alcohol free. The singer-songwriter let the world in on a little secret on July 28th by posting a screenshot of her progress from her sobriety companion app, Pink Cloud. She went on to detail that out of everything she's done in her life, hitting two years of sobriety is definitely the most rewarding.

"2 Years Drug and Alcohol free today!" Allen wrote underneath a carousel of Instagram photos of her smiling in a black minidress. "Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did, and i've done a lot of cool shit."

Throughout her sobriety journey, Allen has spoken very openly and candidly about her past relationship with addiction. In January of this year, Allen shared a celebratory selfie of her and her 18-month chip on Instagram with the caption "would recommend." That same month she went on "The Recovery" podcast to talk about her road to getting clean.

Allen can still recall the exact moment that pushed her to "confront my demons" and seek recovery. "I remember being in LA and thinking like, 'None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin,'" she continued. "I'd been in a scene... and knew that when that thought popped into my head it was time to confront my demons." During the interview, she noted that was five years ago.

She added that her husband, David Harbour, has also played a big part in her helping her get to where she is today. Harbour, too, knows what this journey is like. The Stranger Things actor just celebrated his 20-year sober anniversary!