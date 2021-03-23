Lilly Singh Loves Using These $14 Pearl-Infused Under-Eye Patches After Late Nights

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lilly Singh shines in the nighttime. As the host of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, the comedian and YouTuber stays up past 1:30 a.m. interviewing big-name celebs like Laverne Cox and Tracee Ellis Ross, performing sketch and musical comedy, and doing it all with the status of the first openly bisexual woman and Indian to host a late-night talk show. So, nights are kind of her thing. Reversely, and understandably, mornings are not. In a recent interview with Glamour, Singh confirmed she is, in fact, "not a morning person," and revealed the one product that helps her start her days on a better note.

"The Petitfee Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Patch—I wear those every morning, and it's truly a godsend for me because I'm not a morning person," she said. "It hurts me to wake up, and these eye patches are my ultimate self-care in the morning."

As the product name implies, the star ingredients in Singh's go-to eye patches are black pearl powder extract and gold powder extract, which help improve blood circulation and give skin a more radiant glow. Other superstar ingredients include green tea, tangerine seed, and mugwort extract, which combine to rejuvenate and brighten dull, tired skin. The best part, however, has to be the price. Even though the eye patches sound like a luxury product, you can shop a 60-piece package for just under $14 on Walmart right now.

lilly singh eye patches PETITFEE Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Patch, 60 Pieces $13.92 SHOP IT Walmart