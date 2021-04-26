Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan Had an At-Home Ink Sesh and Got Delicate New Tattoos

Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan debuted new tattoos on Instagram yesterday, and the fine line work on these beauties looks utterly amazing.

Inked by tattoo artist Kiju, Reinhart got a constellation of star-like tats with the outline of an eye flowing into the stem of an upside-down rose. "Damnnnnnn I'm in love," Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story, showing off the new ink. In a previous snapshot, the actress captioned the tattoo with a rose and blue evil eye, the latter of which is believed to protect against evil and bad luck in Greek and Mediterranean cultures.

Lili Reinhart Instagram Story

Morgan opted for an adorable tribute to her baby boy—his name, River, in cursive script, located on the inside of her left wrist. The new mom welcomed her first child on January 29th and announced in an April 15th Instagram post that she was heading back to set, ready to reunite with her character Toni Topaz and Riverdale family.

Reinhart and Morgan are no strangers when it comes to tattoos. Collectively, they now have around 12—five for Reinhart and seven for Morgan.

Back in July 2017, the Chemical Hearts actress paid renowned tattoo artist Dr. Woo a visit and walked out with her first of now two rose tattoos. This dainty one is located on her right outer forearm. She also has a teeny tiny cross on her pinkie, an arrow on her outer left forearm, and an upside-down triangle on her side.

On the other hand, some of Morgan's tattoos include a dainty wrist tat, a saying in cursive inked on the right side on her mid-back, as well as a butt tattoo of her estranged husband Michael Kopech's face.