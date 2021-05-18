Lili Reinhart Candidly Shared How "Exhausting" Her Depression Can Be

Lili Reinhart has been battling depression for over a decade now, and she's been open about her mental health journey in recent years. In February of 2019, she shared with her Instagram followers that she had started therapy again to work through her anxiety and depression, encouraging others to never be ashamed to get the help they need. Even with therapy, though, the actress still has her share of tough days, and she recently opened up about how "exhausting" they can be.

"Some days, I feel really defeated by my depression," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years, and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."

While the message may not seem particularly uplifting, Reinhart wanted to normalize this experience for others who are also battling depression. "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore," she said.

She also reminded her followers that, when it comes to their own personal mental health needs, it's okay to be selfish. "You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone," she said. "Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations."

She ended the post with encouragement for those who are struggling to see past the hard days. "Remember you are always worth fighting for," she said. "And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."

Diagnosed with depression when she was 14, Reinhart has been in this hard place many times before. The actress told Refinery29 in 2020 that there were times when her depression felt like a "black tunnel [that] was never going to end."

"I couldn't see the light," she continued in the interview. "I was like, I feel like I'm dying. It was fucking rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it."