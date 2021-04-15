The Way Lil Nas X Described Coming Out to These Kids Is Just So Pure

Lil Nas X, the mastermind behind songs like "Old Town Road" and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," appeared on an April 14th episode of "Arts & Raps" on the YouTube channel All Def Music. He sat down with kid hosts Dilan and Zaria to talk about being "unapologetically you," being a potential "industry plant" (LOL), and what "coming out of the closet" means.

When Dilan asked for the definition of the latter, Lil Nas X gave an easy-to-understand explanation: "It means you're like, 'Hey everybody, I'm this thing, and you guys didn't even know that, but now you know."

And Dilan could relate—kinda. "My older cousin, he keeps pushing my brother into the closet," Dilan said. "And we close the door...and blink the lights on and off, and then say like, '666' or 'Bloody Mary.' And then he swore he saw something."

"That's exactly what happened to me," Lil Nas X said while laughter erupted behind the camera. "That's exactly what I meant when I said I was coming out of the closet."

Jokes aside, Lil Nas X had some really great advice for Zaria, Dilan, and other kids watching. For example, he explained that being "unapologetically you" means, "just doing yourself at all costs, no matter who's watching."

He continued, "It gets really hard because...we always think about what everybody else is thinking about us. And sometimes we forget to think about what we think about ourselves." But Lil Nas X noted that it's not about "not caring" what other people think—"I'm able to care and push it off of my shoulder."