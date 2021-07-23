Lance Bass Says He's Been "Kept Away" From Britney Spears for Years

Lance Bass is speaking out in support of his old friend Britney Spears. According to Us Weekly, on the July 23rd episode of the podcast Heather Dubrow's World, the former *NSYNC boy bander said, "I haven't spoken to her for years. We've been kept away from each other for quite a while." While he admits, "I don't know exactly what she needs," hearing Spears address the court for the first time back in June, made him think she "is sane enough to pick her own people."

Currently, Spears is fighting to end a strict 13-year conservatorship that put her dad, Jamie Spears, in charge of her financial and personal decisions. Bass said Spears "needs to be away from her dad" and "needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer."

Spears was able to choose her own lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who is now "moving aggressively" to remove Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. But Bass is concerned that it's not just Spears' dad that is the problem. "The main thing that I'm concerned about is the court systems and this judge," he said. "If this is really true, then we have to look at this judge, right? Because that means that they're corrupt. I don't know, it's scary."