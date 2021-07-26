NSYNC Fans Are Living for This Hilarious Exchange Between Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake

*NSYNC fans, this is what all of our dreams are made of. Recently, Lance Bass has become a bit of a TikTok legend, and now, he's bringing Justin Timberlake in on it, too. In one of his most recent videos, Bass poked fun at Timberlake for never answering his text messages...but to be fair, he does have a good reason for being slow to respond.

In the video, Bass is dancing in front of a green screen that makes it look like he's joined by a lot of other people. "When JT finally responds to my texts," he captioned the video, adding on Instagram, "It's the little things."

To be fair, we'd be celebrating too if we got a text back from JT, but that's a different conversation.

Not to be teased on social media without getting his own two cents in, of course Timberlake commented on the post, and as it turns out, he's blaming his kids with Jessica Biel—Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1—for his late replies.

"Once those babies show up... your unavailability will all make sense, bro," he wrote.

Lance Bass Instagram Story Credit: @lancebass, Instagram

And since Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are due to become parents of twins later this year, he'll find out how true Timberlakes words are soon enough! Because their babies will arrive this fall, they announced the news with an epic Halloween-themed video that showed the dads-to-be as they were haunted by twin spirits. So spooky!