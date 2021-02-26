We Almost Didn’t Recognize Lana Condor With Her New Pastel Hair

Mmkay, Lana Condor is clearly teasing us. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star took to Instagram yesterday to show off the dreamiest, bubble-gummiest pink hair we've ever seen.

We can't be completely certain if this is a permanent change, but we're leaning toward no, based on her caption: "Get 'Anyone Else But You' to 5 mil streams and I'll keep it… U know I love my pink." She tagged her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, who also shared the photo on his feed and tagged the products used, so at the very least, we feel confident this is gonna stick for now!

Here's the deal, though—we feel like this color is pretty much perfect for Condor, so we're going to be streaming "Anyone Else But You" indefinitely to convince her to keep these pastel pink locks. Seems easy enough, no?

Plenty of Condor's friends and fans chimed in with support over this fun hair, including her TATB co-star Noah Centineo. He wrote, "Shawty bad as hellllllll," and honestly we agree. Jenny Han, who wrote the TATB books, commented with a shocked kitty face emoji and plenty others just gushed in shock and awe. (Same.)

Condor has become known for her signature long, dark hair and rarely changes it up. Though she went through a short-hair phase a few years back, she's grown it out since then and always kept it naturally dark.

Listen, we love her dark hair. It's perfectly lovely, but this pink is just something else. And she's totally on trend—so many stars are playing the rainbow hair game now, and many of them are doing pink! Rebel Wilson did a dip-dye pony, Shakira went reddish pink, and even Naomi Osaka went pink just this week!