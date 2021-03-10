Lady Gaga Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Her Dark Hair for Her New Gucci Movie
Gaga and her co-star Adam Driver are serving.
Over the years, Lady Gaga has had no shortage of memorable hair and beauty moments, from the iconic hair bows she sported in the early days of her career to, more recently, managing to make face masks look high fashion at last year's VMAs. She's also insanely good at matching her hair to whatever big moment is happening for her, so we are fully unsurprised that she's donning chestnut brown hair and winter goddess glamour on the set of her forthcoming movie, House of Gucci.
Gaga has been spotted with her new European glam vibes, including a definite departure from her signature blonde hair, over the past few weeks in Italy, where the film has been shooting. But she just officially debuted her new hue on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself posing with her co-star Adam Driver amid the snowy backdrop, and it's truly winter perfection.
The pair will play Patrizia Reggiani and her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the film, which is slated for release in November. It's definitely a meaty role for the pop queen—in real life, Patrizia was was tried and convicted of planning the assassination of her ex-husband, who had previously been the head of the Italian luxury brand.
Gaga didn't give much away about what to expect from the movie, which is based on the 2001 novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed in her caption. She simply wrote: "Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci." Still, it's the first official glimpse at what fans will see later this year, and of course, the fashion so far looks on point. We're always obsessed anytime Gaga goes back to her Italian roots, and we have a feeling the film is going to bring drama, mystery, and looks galore. We are so ready for this one.