Lady Gaga Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Her Dark Hair for Her New Gucci Movie

Over the years, Lady Gaga has had no shortage of memorable hair and beauty moments, from the iconic hair bows she sported in the early days of her career to, more recently, managing to make face masks look high fashion at last year's VMAs. She's also insanely good at matching her hair to whatever big moment is happening for her, so we are fully unsurprised that she's donning chestnut brown hair and winter goddess glamour on the set of her forthcoming movie, House of Gucci.

Gaga has been spotted with her new European glam vibes, including a definite departure from her signature blonde hair, over the past few weeks in Italy, where the film has been shooting. But she just officially debuted her new hue on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself posing with her co-star Adam Driver amid the snowy backdrop, and it's truly winter perfection.

The pair will play Patrizia Reggiani and her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the film, which is slated for release in November. It's definitely a meaty role for the pop queen—in real life, Patrizia was was tried and convicted of planning the assassination of her ex-husband, who had previously been the head of the Italian luxury brand.