Lady Danbury Has Some Thoughts About Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit

We've had awhile to let the news sink in that Regé-Jean Page is leaving Bridgerton, but it's still hard to imagine the show without him. And now, Lady Danbury herself is weighing in on the controversial move that she says isn't really that controversial at all.

In a new interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Adjoa Andoh opened up about Page's departure that has left the Duke of Hastings' biggest fans totally heartbroken. According to her, this move shouldn't have been shocking at all, considering the fact that the show is following Julia Quinn's series closely.

"We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels," she explained. "There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go. Season 2 it's Anthony Bridgerton so there you are. That's the arc of the show."

Of course, we already knew that the next season would focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), but we held out hope that Simon would make an appearance or two, and now, that hope is dashed.

She also added that the cast will miss Page, especially "the way he loves to have a good argument" (just like Simon, no?). And though they won't be co-workers anymore, it sounds like Page will still be in Andoh's life.

"He's a lovely man and he'll be my friend for life," Andoh said.