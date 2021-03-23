Kylie Jenner Finally Addressed the Controversy Surrounding Makeup Artist’s GoFundMe

"Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart."

Kylie Jenner finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding the GoFundMe page she asked people to donate to for her former makeup artist and for her own donation to the cause.

The near-billionaire urged her followers to donate money toward the medical bills of celebrity makeup artist Sam Rauda following his serious accident. Jenner received criticism after her donation of $5,000 was questioned, since she has the funds to cover the entirety of the GoFundMe goal of $120,000.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me," Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story over the weekend.

Between Twitter discourse about Jenner's net worth and fans questioning her motive to not pay the full amount of Rauda's bills, she responded to the controversy in a multi-paragraph Instagram Story on March 22nd. Jenner began her statement mentioning that she feels that it's "important for [her] to clear up this false narrative" and shared that she does not have a personal relationship with her former makeup artist, Rauda.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Story about MUA GoFundMe Image zoom Credit: @kyliejenner, Instagram

"After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k," she wrote. "They had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled the share or donate. I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam."

Jenner concluded her statement by writing, "Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help."

Kylie Jenner Instagram Story apology for MUA GoFundMe Image zoom Credit: @kyliejenner, Instagram

The narrative that Jenner mentioned is surrounding her net worth in comparison to her minimal donation to Rauda's GoFundMe and asking her non-wealthy fans to donate instead. Others pointed out that Jenner recently spent a luxurious amount on her sister Kendall Jenner's flight to New York City last weekend. For someone who is worth so much, why did she seem to donate so little?