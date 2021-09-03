Kristen Stewart Looks Like a Pastel Princess at the 'Spencer' World Premiere

Kristen Stewart is having her moment at the Venice Film Festival. The Spencer star came to town to premiere the highly anticipated film, and not only did she wow us with her fashion, but she did it all with a stunning new strawberry blonde hair color as well.

At the world premiere on September 3rd, Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the film, wore a gorgeous pastel green look from Chanel that fluttered in the wind as she glided down the carpet, and to say we're obsessed would be an understatement.

Kristen Stewart Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

She wore her newly colored hair in soft waves around her face, and we just can't get over how delicately beautiful she looks, especially in this muted color. Stewart, who is a Chanel ambassador, often rocks the fashion house's more bold and edgy monochrome tones—usually in black and white—so this lacy two-piece set is quite a different look.

Kristen Stewart Credit: Franco Origlia, Getty Images

Before taking over the red carpet with Spencer director Pablo Larraín, Stewart made a glamorous entrance earlier in the day at the photocall for the movie. She dazzled in a black Chanel mini suit and heels; her new strawberry blonde locks were swept back in a short ponytail.

Photographers snapped her playfully showing off the outfit—with shorts all the way up to there—and basking in the Italian sun.

Kristen Stewart Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio, Getty Images

Kristen Stewart Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images

As for the new hair color, it's not all that surprising. Last week Stewart's hair was a fiery orange color, most likely as she prepared for the strawberry blonde shade she's rocking now. Of course, Stewart is no stranger to changing up her hair color—and somehow always managing to make it work. In 2019 she pulled off a short bubblegum pink hairstyle, and during quarantine she went for neon orange because, why not?

When Spencer debuts, we'll get to see Stewart's blonde look as she transforms into Princess Diana. The film, which is already generating awards buzz, takes place at Sandringham in Norfolk over the Christmas holiday weekend in 1991 when Diana makes the decision to leave Prince Charles.