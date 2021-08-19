Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek (Sort of) Had a Mini 'Twilight' Reunion

This is also your reminder that Malek was in the last 'Twilight' movie.

Bella! Benjamin! Where the hell have you been, locas? Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek, who played allies in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, reunited at film director Taika Waititi's 46th birthday party, hosted by his girlfriend Rita Ora. And luckily, they could party at ease without fearing that the Volturi would swoop in at any moment.

Ora posted a series of photos on August 18th from the dinner party, including two separate shots of Stewart and one of Malek—sadly, there are no photos of the pair together. But we can only imagine they swapped a few Twi-themed inside jokes. (Okay, maybe it's just our wishful thinking.)

Real Twi-hards remember that Malek played Benjamin, an Egyptian vampire that is called upon by the Cullen family to help them defeat the Volturi. He has a unique vampire power—he can manipulate Earth elements—whereas most vampires can only manipulate each other and humans.

And Stewart, of course, plays Bella Swan (Cullen at the time of Breaking Dawn — Part 2).

Stewart and Malek partied with Ora, Waititi, Ashley Benson, Kate Beckinsale (who was in a long-term relationship with Michael Sheen, who played Volturi leader Aro in the Twilight series, BTW), Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Miguel, Evan Ross, Charli XCX, Paris Jackson, and Vas J Morgan.

The last time Twilight alums got together was in 2019 when Stewart and Taylor Lautner (who played the lovable werewolf Jacob Black) hung out at Lautner's 27th birthday. Literally, Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?