Kristen Stewart Said She Constantly Listened to Princess Diana's Voice to Prepare for 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart is already generating Oscar buzz for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the new movie Spencer. Not only does Stewart bear an uncanny resemblance to the late princess in the film, but her voice and accent are spot-on. In a September 11th interview with The Sun, Stewart shared that she spent hours and hours listening to tapes of Diana speaking in order to master her accent.

"I often wonder what she'd think about what's going on in the world right now," she shared. "To be honest, I've now consumed pretty much all there is to consume in terms of videos and interviews. ... I've watched everything that you could hear or see. I even go to sleep with it on."

"The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," Stewart told InStyle last year as she prepared for the role. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

It was through studying Diana closely for months on end that brought her closer to the royal she was portraying.

"I don't think I'm good at doing anything that isn't coming from some real place. I've always had to sort of vouch for the characters that I've played in order to love them enough to play them," Stewart told The Sun, adding that [Princess Diana] "means a lot to me" ever since she played the role.

Stewart added that she grew to understand Diana's vulnerabilities and insecurities because she, too, has been the subject of public and media scrutiny. She noted that her character "wanted to control" what other people thought of her but she couldn't, which is something that everyone experiences at some point in their lives.