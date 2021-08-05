Kristen Bell Hilariously Sided With Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on Hygiene for Their Kids

This just in! We have an important development in the Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis hygiene story we reported on last week. ICYMI, here's what went down: Kutcher and Kunis went on Dax Shepard's podcast, the "Armchair Expert," (it was released on July 19th in case you want to listen) and casually noted that they don't believe in the practice of everyday showers when it comes to bathing themselves...and their children. Well now, Shepard's wife, Kristen Bell, is siding with the couple, saying, "I wait for the stink."

In a virtual appearance on the August 3rd taping of The View, Shepard and Bell were asked for their thoughts on the daily showers debate that was recently sparked on "Armchair Expert." Shepard nicely spoke in defense of Kutcher and Kunis, explaining the hygiene routine in his and Bell's household isn't too different.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine," he began. "Then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell chimed in that she's a "big fan of waiting for the stink." Shepard laughed, adding the stink is the body's way of signaling the red flag.

"Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what they're [Kunis and Kutcher] doing. I wait for the stink," Bell said.