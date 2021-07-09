Fans Are Loving Kourtney Kardashian's Unedited Bikini Picture on Instagram

Well would you look at that—Kourtney Kardashian might have just shared a photo on Instagram that's *not* edited. At the very least, it's not as heavily edited as most of her other photos, and her fans have a lot to say about it.

Her company Poosh shared a photo of Kardashian from the back on July 8th. In the photo, she's rocking a teeny-tiny bikini with her butt dimples on display. Rather than smoothing over any of the skin, it's left as-is. The post in question is advertising a story on the site about butt lifts, so perhaps the Poosh team thought it appropriate to show off Kardashian's booty in all its glory.

So many fans came into the comments to commend Poosh and Kardashian for sharing a picture that feels more real than so many others she and her famous family have shared. One person commented, "Unedited queen" with a bunch of emojis. Another wrote, "ok finally an unedited kardashian." Yet another pointed out how great it is for her fans to see this, writing, "Way to empower the natural women body!!"

Whether or not the picture is fully unedited will forever remain a mystery, but the fact of the matter is that she and Poosh chose to share a photo that showed what some consider to be flaws. (They're not flaws, by the way.) Skin's not always silky smooth. Cellulite and skin dimples are real and beautiful things that we shouldn't be ashamed of showing off.