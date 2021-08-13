Kourtney Kardashian Clapped Back at Instagram Commenters Insisting She's Pregnant

No, Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant. In fact, she really wishes people would stop insisting she is. So much so that she decided to clap back at Instagram followers trying to spread rumors.

After Kardashian posted a photo of herself on August 12th showing off her closet and her midriff in a pair of red satin pants, one follower was quick to comment, "SHES [sic] PREGNANT." Others chimed in. "Preggers," someone else wrote. "Homegirl, you're pregnant right?" another guessed.

Kardashian wasn't having any of it. "I'm a woman with a BODY," she wrote. Oh, snap. Addison Rae's fire emoji comment kind of says it all.

Still, that doesn't necessarily mean Kardashian and Barker are planning on becoming parents anytime soon. And as Kardashian pointed out, she's not interested in defending her body to anyone looking for a baby bump. If she's taught us anything, it's don't assume. We all know what happens when we do that.

For those keeping up with the Kardashians, Kourtney is the second of Kris Jenner's kids to speak out against pregnancy shaming. Kim Kardashian called out the "nasty" media criticism she got while she was pregnant with her daughter North.