He and his girlfriend, Clara Berry, shared the good news on Instagram.

‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Announced He's Going to Be a Dad in the Most Casual Way

Leave it to KJ Apa to announce he's about to be a father in the most casual way one could expect. The Riverdale star and his partner, model Clara Berry, are expecting their first child together, and Apa announced the big news with an uncaptioned pic of himself, Berry, and Berry's bump.

Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart, Charles Melton, and Madelaine Petsch all commented emojis—hearts and welled-up eyes—and Vanessa Morgan, who just had her first child in February, wrote, "River's soon to be bestie." Camila Mendes added, "another neném on the way."

Model and actress Cara Delevingne commented, "Congratulations to both of you," and Molly Ringwald, who plays mom to Apa's Archie on Riverdale added, "Wow! Congratulations to you both."

Berry posted a series of maternity shots to her own Instagram feed, leaving only the chef emoji in the caption. Apa hilariously commented, "she's pregnant btw." Thank you for the clarification, KJ.

Photos were taken by the couple's good friend Hart Denton who uploaded a few extra shots from Berry and Apa's maternity announcement shoot. "Surrounded by life and love," Denton captioned the series.

Before posting the pregnancy photos yesterday, May 19th, Berry uploaded a sneaky series of pics of herself in a "camouflage" matching set with the caption, "My kind of camouflage." Immediately, speculation that a pregnancy announcement would be coming soon flooded the comments with many wondering if the camouflage reference was a hint—it seemingly was, btw.

Berry and Apa have been together since at least August 2020 when they took their relationship online while on vacation together.