Kit Harington Gave a Rare Interview About How "Beautiful" It Was to Become a Dad

"Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.'"

We may know him best as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, but Kit Harington's new favorite role is dad. Harington and his wife, Rose Leslie, who met on the set of the beloved HBO series and tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a son, earlier this year.

"You know, they tell you, but they don't tell you," Harington said of fatherhood during an interview with Access Hollywood this weekend. "Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens!'"

"I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you," Harington said. "That's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing. It really is."

The actor also shared that he and Leslie got some parenting practice last year when they got a puppy. Harington jokingly told Access Hollywood that it's "not so different" than raising a newborn baby and described raising their puppy as "great practice" for parenthood.

As Game of Thrones wrapped up in 2019, Harington told InStyle he hoped that a child was in his and Leslie's future. "The most important job I'll ever have is about to finish," he said ahead of the show's much-anticipated finale. "Well, not the most. Hopefully, I'll be a father."